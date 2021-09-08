Asha Bhosle turns 89: Top 5 iconic songs of Bollywood melody queen

New Delhi: Legendary singer, Asha Bhosle is evergreen in terms of her grace and her scintillating voice. Often referred to as Ashaji or Asha Tai in the industry, she celebrates her birthday on September 8.

One of the most loved and respected playback singers of Indian cinema, Asha Bhosle's started her career in 1943. She did playback singing for over a thousand Bollywood movies. She has been conferred with Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, IIFA Lifetime Achievement Award and also the National Award amongst others.

The singer was officially declared by the Guinness Book of World Records as the Most Recorded Artist in Music History, in the year 2011. She was also the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

On the occasion of her birthday today, we take a look at some of her best classic Bollywood chartbusters.

Abhi na jaao chhod kar:

'Abhi na jaao chhodkar' one of the most melodious and heartfelt songs sung by Asha Bhosle along with Mohammad Rafi is a super hit. This brilliant track is from the movie 'Hum Dono' and has not lost it's popularity till date.

In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke:

Beautiful track, 'In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke' featuring the evergreen beauty Rekha became a rage. Sung by none other than Asha Bhosle, the song is from the cult movie 'Umrao Jaan' which was released in 1981. Ashaji won National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for this song.

Dum Maro Dum:

This is one of the undying songs, as we many a times might hear the current generation humming it too. A lot of remixes have come out of the original version sung by Asha Bhosle. 'Dum Maro Dum' is from the film 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' starring Zeenat Aman.

Aao Huzoor Tumko Sitaaron Mein:

One of the most scintillating songs sung by the sugary voice, Asha Bhosle, 'Aao Huzoor Tumko Sitaaron Mein' topped the chartbusters. The song is from the movie 'Kismat' which was released in 1968. This brilliant song was composed by the very famous music director O.P. Nayyar.

Parde Mein Rehne Do:

'Parde Mein Rehne Do' is from the movie 'Shikar' featuring Dharmendra, Asha Parekh and Sanjeev Kumar. Sung by Asha Bhosle, this track became a huge hit. Ashaji also won Filmfare award for best Female Playback singer for this song.