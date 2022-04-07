Asha Negi opens up on hate she received post break-up with Rithvik Dhanjani

New Delhi: Actress Asha Negi, who is awaiting the release of Kunal Kemmu starrer ‘Abhay 3’, in which she plays a vital role, opened up about facing hate and judgement from people after her break up with long time boyfriend and actor Rithvik Dhanjani. The actress said that people accused her of leaving Rithvik as she started working in the movies. She further claimed that there is a lot of ‘love and respect’ between her and Rithvik and people should stop speculating the reason behind them going their separate ways.

Talking to Indian Express, Asha shared, “There were many who said that she has done a film and broken up. They said, ‘Ab toh film actor ban gayi hai, why will she date him (Now that she is a film actor, why will she date him).’ That’s how people judge without a thought. They create their own perspective, which is so sad. Whatever happened, it was between me and him. There is a lot of love and respect among us, and I don’t think anyone else should bother.”

Keeping away all the negativity aside, the ‘Baarish’ actress is very excited about Abhay 3. Speaking about her character who from a good girl in season one, surprisingly turned a villain in season two, says season three has an even more juicy role for her character.

“You will be mind blown. For me too, it was so difficult to process the script. The character is so different and dark. It’s not easy to relate to something like that. As one needs to be convinced to play it, some things would get difficult. But yes, it was really a lot of fun,” she shared. Negi added that she got a lot of messages from fans who were surprised to see her play a character with grey shades. “They never expected me to do something like this,” says Asha.

‘Abhay 3’ will stream on ZEE5 from April 8.