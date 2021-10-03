Asha Parekh celebrates 79th birthday with Waheeda Rehman, Jackie Shroff at his farmhouse – In Pic!

New Delhi: On the occasion of 79th birthday eve, legendary actress Asha Parekh celebrated her birthday with her special ones. Well these included Waheeda Rehman and Jackie Shroff who are really close to her and so in order to make her day a little more special, Jackie threw a birthday bash for her at his farmhouse.

The pictures were originally shared by journalist Khalid Mohamed on his official Instagram account, later the fan pages also shared the pictures on their respective social media handles, wishing the actress good health on the occasion of her birthday.

Khalid Mohamed wrote, “On ASHA PAREKHJI’s birthday eve, JACKIE SHROFF, ushers it in with cake n super lunch at his farmhouse, in the graceful presence of her bestie WAHEEDA REHMANji.”

In the picture, we can see Asha standing infront of her cake with Jackie and Waheeda on her side. The trio can be seen happily posing for the camera.

In the background we can see beautiful decorations with balloons all over.

For the unversed, Yesteryear actresses Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh are having the time of their lives as they are often seen spending time with each other. Recently, the duo was spotted in Andamans where they were joined by Helen and the trio was seen enjoying to the core.

