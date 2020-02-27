Ashish Vidyarthi to make his debut on podcast

Mumbai: Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who works predominantly in Bollywood, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and other languages, is all set to make his podcast debut. He is coming up with the show "Begin The Journey".

"I am an actor and a communicator who loves exploring different forms of communication which are exciting. Podcast, today is a form which is finding a lot of traction and I am excited to explore this new genre. My show 'Begin The Journey' itself is a new journey for me as an artist. I hope to connect with my audiences on a personal level as I share experiences on this new medium," Ashish said.

The show will air on IVM Podcasts from March 2.