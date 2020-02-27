हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashish Vidyarthi

Ashish Vidyarthi to make his debut on podcast

The show will air on IVM Podcasts from March 2.

Ashish Vidyarthi to make his debut on podcast
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who works predominantly in Bollywood, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and other languages, is all set to make his podcast debut. He is coming up with the show "Begin The Journey".

"I am an actor and a communicator who loves exploring different forms of communication which are exciting. Podcast, today is a form which is finding a lot of traction and I am excited to explore this new genre. My show 'Begin The Journey' itself is a new journey for me as an artist. I hope to connect with my audiences on a personal level as I share experiences on this new medium," Ashish said.

The show will air on IVM Podcasts from March 2.

 

Tags:
Ashish VidyarthiAshish Vidyarthi filmsAshish Vidyarthi podcast
Next
Story

Watch: Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues dances to Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's 'Haan Main Galat' with security guard at Women's T20 World Cup

Must Watch

PT4M52S

Why were petrol bombs kept in Tahir Hussain's house