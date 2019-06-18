close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher not returning for 'Punk'd' series

"I have nothing to do with the new punk'd situation. Hope they get it right," Kutcher tweeted.

Ashton Kutcher not returning for &#039;Punk&#039;d&#039; series

Los Angeles: Actor Ashton Kutcher has clarified that he is not involved in the MTV Studios reimagining of the series "Punk'd".

The show is being revived for Quibi, the short-form streaming platform backed by former Disney and DreamWorks executive Jeffrey Katzenberg.

"I have nothing to do with the new punk'd situation. Hope they get it right," Kutcher tweeted.

Kutcher served as the host of the famous prank show from 2003 to 2007, where he pulled elaborate tricks on celebrities like Zach Braff and Justin Timberlake among others. 

Timberlake was led to believe that government officials were seizing his house and valuables because of unpaid income taxes. The prank was named by Time magazine as number three in their list of 32 Epic Moments in Reality-TV History. 

 

Tags:
Ashton KutcherPunk'd seriesHollywood
Next
Story

Nobody else had guts to play flawed characters: Shahid Kapoor

Must Watch

PT54S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news of the day