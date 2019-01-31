Ashton Kutcher tweets phone number, says he misses 'real connection with real people'

Los Angeles: Actor Ashton Kutcher recently posted his phone number on Twitter, saying he misses "having a real connection with real people".

The 40-year-old star, however, deleted the tweet a few hours later after he was bombarded with fan messages.

In the tweet, Kutcher wrote, "I miss having a real connection with real people. My Community. From now on you can just text me."

"I won't be able to respond to everyone but at least we can be real with each other & I can share the unedited latest & greatest in my world. Yes this is my #," he added.

After deleting the initial post, Kutcher assured his fans that he will post the number again.

"I will repost soon... SMS is a fragile beast," he said in a subsequent tweet.

According to People magazine, some fans received an automatic text message from the actor's side.

"Hey it's Ashton. This is an auto text to let you know I got your message. Make sure you click the link and (add) my phone so I can respond to you," the message read.

After his Twitter gig, Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis were spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game.