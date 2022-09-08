Onam 2022: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari announces new collaboration, says, ‘This is an ode to my roots...’

New Delhi: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has been receiving praises from the audience and film fraternity for a short snippet of her upcoming 'Faadu' which is all set to bring an intense love story to the audience. While her zest for storytelling has always brought an interesting tale for the audience, this time she went on to collaborate with Dr. Sangeetha Janachandran who is an entrepreneur and the founder of Stories Social to bring more interesting content.

Taking to her social media, Ashwiny shared an adorable picture with Dr. Sangeetha marking the auspicious occasion of Onam to announce their collaboration. “On the occasion of Onam, I am thrilled to announce @earthskynotes collaboration with @sangeetha_janachandran for telling stories & producing movies in Malayalam. This is an ode to my roots and for my mother who made me watch so many Malayalam films while growing up. Our first from the many is true to the kind of stories we want to say ' A slice of social comedy' with the talented prolific writer Justin Mathew and Paulson S Karia. Gratitude that I am truly blessed to speak and understand varied Indian languages. For many more stories to tell in our rich Indian language & enrich voices from across the country.”

Recently, the director shared her excitement of working with Amitabh Bachchan for the upcoming season of KBC, while her fans are eagerly waiting for the release of her highly anticipated project ‘Faadu’. She is all set to give us the 'Faadu' web series coming on SonyLIV while she is working on many more projects.