Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari excited to work with Tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi in Breakpoint, pens heartfelt note!

New Delhi: Filmmaker couple Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari are all set to bring Breakpoint to the table. It touches upon the inside story of Tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

Ashwiny took to her social media handle to share a selfie of herself and husband Nitesh Tiwari and a picture of her favourite player Roger Federer in action at Wimbledon. The filmmaker penned a long heartfelt note in which she expressed her happiness as Nitesh kept his promise and the duo went on to co-direct their first project together.

The filmmaker also expressed her happiness at the opportunity of getting to work with Leander Peas and Mahesh Bhupathi for Breakpoint.

"For my love for tennis, He kept his promise. Watched my favourite @rogerfederer play in @wimbledon centre court. And few years later never imagined we would be co-directing our favourite world double champions. They say when you love something from the heart the universe finds a way to make it happen. Thank-you @leanderpaes @mbhupathi for trusting us with your untold story and being amazing friends for life.

Breakpoint - The untold story of Mahesh Bhupathi & Leander Paes premieres on 1st October only on #ZEE5 #BromanceToBreakup

An Earthsky Pictures Production @earthskynotes

Created by #ashwinyiyertiwari @niteshtiwari22

Creative Director : Piyush Gupta @pglens

Co Producer : @varun.shetty.1840

@mbhupathi @leanderpaes #ashwinyiyertiwari @niteshtiwari22 @earthskynotes @zee5mena @zee5_europe @zee5apac @zee5.usa @ZEE5 #BromanceToBreakUp @nimishalok @khurramimdad #makeuyourownpath #mindfulliving #gratitude"

Breakpoint brings forth the journey of India's two best tennis players who put the country on the map in the Tennis world. The show brings forth the raw story of what went into making the two world champions. The project will be helmed by first-time duo of Nitesh and Ashwiny Tiwari.

Ashwiny will make her OTT debut with Faadu which will also mark her first collaboration with Sony LIV. ZEE5's 'Breakpoint' is the much-awaited project which is also in the line-up for the very talented filmmaker.