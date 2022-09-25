Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari goes down memory lane thinking about her journey to success, shares unseen pics!

New Delhi: Indian filmmaker, author, and producer Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari attended all about music yesterday and saw several young minds with bright eyes full of dreams. All she could think about was how she had embarked on the journey to become a filmmaker back then.

She took to her social media and penned down a note drenched in nostalgia. She talked about how she had made impulsive decisions that have somehow resulted in fruition.

Sharing a bunch of pictures from her young days, she wrote “Most of my life decisions have been impulsive. @niteshtiwari22 can vouch for it :) Started working when i was 18, got married at 25. Travelled on my own whenever i felt like. Learnt new forms of art all the time.. Currently obsessing over contemperory art appreciation. Had children when I was 31. Left my highly paying job at 34 and restarted from scratch to follow my passion for storytelling without knowing anyone in the industry. Became an entrepreneur & founded by company @earthskynotes at 40 to give hope for many like me who dream. Yes I am the girl from far end of Mumbai who walked along with gratitude even when there were many setbacks. I met so many well wishers who have supported me in my journey. May be it's my karma. As I look at myself today and ask 'what is my purpose now in life in the other side of 40?" I still see my younger self and she tells me 'No matter who you are or where you come from you can dream with integrity and hard work. I still take impulsive decisions, always listen to my heart and yes have a very silent sleep at night whatever the day looks like to get up in the morning seeing my greens and saying 'Thank-you' to the universe.

These are thoughts after I attended @allaboutmusicin yesterday and saw so many young minds with bright eyes full of dreams. But then there was this one girl who came up to me and said 'Mam' I am from Pune, i want to know how big should you think for yourself when you have no path? i still do not have an answer.

While Ashwiny has marked her success, it was in 2017 when she won the award for the best debut director for the film Nil Battey Sannata at Filmfare. Later she also wom the award for best director at Zee Cine Awards. Meanwhile, on the work front Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is gearing up for her digital debut with Faadu and films like Tarla & Bawaal are in her kitty.