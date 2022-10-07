Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari meets 'Faadu' music director Santhosh Narayan; pens down adorable note

New Delhi: The music of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Faadu is amazing and is solely taken care of by Santhosh Narayan. While the anticipation of Faadu’s release is, its teaser was highly appreciated by the audience around the nation.

The audience is already fond of Ashwiny’s take on cinema after watching films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga. And now with the Web series Faadu in line to release, they couldn't be more excited. Recently, Ashwiny met Santhosh Narayan, whom she also refers to as brother and penned down a beautiful note for him as she shared a picture with him.

Taking to social media, she shared “Only love and gratitude to you @musicsanthosh sir and your team. Thank-you for making music for #Faadu and teaching so many important nuggets in the process of making music. I left chennai only with memories of insane commitment, enthusiasm for your craft and laughter unlimited. Also please share Togayal, molgavattal and molgapoddi with your team now that I am not there to fight with the brother i never had Thank-you @meenakshi_santhoshnarayanan @dhee___ @karthikmanickavasakam and the whole team, Valu, Manik for spoiling me with so much of unexpected love. “

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is a class director and has always served her audience with moving content. For Break Point, she and her co-director for this project made it a point that they execute this project despite the difficulties of the pandemic. In 2017 Ashwiny won the award for the best debut director for the film Nil Battey Sannata at Filmfare. Later she also won the award for best director at Zee Cine Awards. The director has time and again inspired her fans and followers to follow their dreams and believe in themselves.

Meanwhile, on the work front Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is gearing up for her digital debut with Faadu and films like Tarla & Bawaal are in her kitty.