trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678951
NewsLifestylePeople
ASHWINY IYER TIWARI

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Shares The Best Way To Detox This Navratri, Check It Out

Taking to social media, she shared a few picture of herself from the meditation centre and wrote “Silence can answer the question words may fail to answer."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 02:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Shares The Best Way To Detox This Navratri, Check It Out Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has taken a moment to prioritize self-care and rejuvenate as she spent six hours each day in meditation for three consecutive days, a practice she openly shared on her social media channel.

Taking to social media, she shared a few picture of herself from the meditation centre and wrote “Silence can answer the question words may fail to answer. Almost 6 hours of meditation for three days and being with oneself in the midst of vibrating energy. Your purpose, your tears, your happiness, your immense gratitude, your boundaries, your detachment to the outcome, your victory, your failure, your forgiveness to yourself and to others. Your thoughts are blissfully one with life. Thank-you my dear meditation Teacher, friend, philosopher @jainajgd for calling me over in a short notice to the Ashram for Navratri Homa. We reconcile to our own being. We are never alone when we are with our own strength and silence. And in that silence we find faith in ourselves to walk along one day at a time, spreading happiness, saying thank-you, appreciating the little things, smiling through the challenges, fears and joy in this fast paced life. Pic 1 - standing in front of my Yagyashala dormitory room. Pic 2 - An evening by the lake with Dear rockstar @stylebyami & Jaina Di”

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's journey of self-discovery through meditation is a testament to the significance of mental wellness in the pursuit of creative excellence. As her fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming projects, they also applaud her for setting an example of self-care and mindfulness in the often chaotic world of cinema.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will firecrackers be banned again on Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Will America openly enter the war?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Will America and Russia cause third world war?
DNA Video
DNA: Consumers sue Dabur subsidiaries in US, Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Did Biden come to Israel to sell weapons?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Hit list released, final preparations to eliminate Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will not block the way for humanitarian aid in Gaza..but with some conditions
DNA Video
DNA: What happened in Gaza Hospital during the attack?
DNA Video
DNA: Is the world on the verge of World War 3?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak