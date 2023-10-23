Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Shares The Best Way To Detox This Navratri, Check It Out

New Delhi: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has taken a moment to prioritize self-care and rejuvenate as she spent six hours each day in meditation for three consecutive days, a practice she openly shared on her social media channel.

Taking to social media, she shared a few picture of herself from the meditation centre and wrote “Silence can answer the question words may fail to answer. Almost 6 hours of meditation for three days and being with oneself in the midst of vibrating energy. Your purpose, your tears, your happiness, your immense gratitude, your boundaries, your detachment to the outcome, your victory, your failure, your forgiveness to yourself and to others. Your thoughts are blissfully one with life. Thank-you my dear meditation Teacher, friend, philosopher @jainajgd for calling me over in a short notice to the Ashram for Navratri Homa. We reconcile to our own being. We are never alone when we are with our own strength and silence. And in that silence we find faith in ourselves to walk along one day at a time, spreading happiness, saying thank-you, appreciating the little things, smiling through the challenges, fears and joy in this fast paced life. Pic 1 - standing in front of my Yagyashala dormitory room. Pic 2 - An evening by the lake with Dear rockstar @stylebyami & Jaina Di”

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's journey of self-discovery through meditation is a testament to the significance of mental wellness in the pursuit of creative excellence. As her fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming projects, they also applaud her for setting an example of self-care and mindfulness in the often chaotic world of cinema.