Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to weave, learn from many more stories

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has thanked the fans for showering love on her film "Bareilly Ki Barfi", which turned two on Sunday. She said there are many more stories to weave and learn for a lifetime.

Mumbai: Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has thanked the fans for showering love on her film "Bareilly Ki Barfi", which turned two on Sunday. She said there are many more stories to weave and learn for a lifetime.

"Thank you for showering so much love and encouraging my storytelling dear audience and cinema lovers. I am because of you. Many more stories to weave and learn for a lifetime. Two years of 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'," Ashwiny tweeted. 

Starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, "Bareilly Ki Barfi" narrates the story of a small-town girl with a modern outlook.

Ashwiny is currently busy shooting for "Panga", which stars Kangana Ranaut. The film revolves around female kabaddi players and the trials they face.

