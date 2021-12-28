Asim Riaz clarifies his cryptic tweet was not for Shehnaaz Gill, says ‘stop targeting’

NEW DELHI: After his recent tweet did not go down well with actor Shehnaaz Gill's fans, 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz, on Tuesday, clarified that the particular post was not for the former.

For the unversed, Asim was heavily trolled after he made an indirect tweet about people dancing soon post the demise of their loved ones.

Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon

Kya baat

kya baat..…. #Newworld — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) December 27, 2021

"Just saw few dancing clips ... seriously people get over loved ones so soon. Kya baat kya baat...... #Newworld," he had tweeted.

A section of social media users assumed that Asim had taken an indirect dig at Shehnaaz for dancing happily after Sidharth Shukla's death. 'Shame on Asim Riaz' started trending on Twitter.

After facing such backlash, Asim took to the micro-blogging site and stated that his tweet was not meant for Shehnaaz. He also asked netizens to stop targeting him.

"Guys I got your attention and I think I need to clear this now.. I lost one of my good friend last month from jammu and few of my friends from the same group are partying Ryt now in Goa.. so I was actually telling them not who u all are assuming and remember if i wanna say anything I have those guts to come up Say it directly ... I have close ones too , I have my hommies around too so stop targeting stop taking out loopholes and stop taking sympathy." he wrote.

Interestingly, Asim's tweet comes hours after Shehnaaz's video of dancing on the 'Zingat' song at her manager's engagement went viral.