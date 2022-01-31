Asim Riaz ditches question on Shehnaaz Gill, ask paps to inquire about ‘Dur Hua’s’ Divya Agarwal

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz, who is busy promoting his music video ‘Dur Hua’ that features him opposite Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal ditched a question on Bigg Boss 13 fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill during a promoting event. One of the media guy informed Asim that it is Shehnaaz’s birthday but before he could finish his sentence, Asim cut him off in the middle and asked him to focus.

“Aur aisa kya ho gaya ke life mein, you just gotta focus (What has happened in life is you need to focus). Okay bro, you know what I am talking about. Abhi gaane ki baat kare, Dur Hua, toh abhi wo bahut acha (Our new song has been released, it is good)…" Asim said.

On being asked again on the topic, he replied, “Divya ke baare mein pucho, Divya kitni khoobsurat lag rahi hai. Come on guys, dyaan kahaan pe hai bro? Agar tu dimag ghar pe chod ke aaya hai toh galat hai. (Ask about Divya, she’s looking so beautiful. Come on guys, where’s your attention? If you’ve left your brain at home, then it’s wrong,)".

Earlier, fans had trolled Asim Riaz for his tweet that they thought was an indirect dig at Shehnaaz Gill. “Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat..…. #Newworld,” Asim Riaz had tweeted on December 27, 2021. His tweet came after videos of Shehnaaz Gill surfaced dancing at her manager’s engagement.

Asim however later clarified and said that the tweet was not directed at Shehnaaz but his group of friends from Jammu. “I lost one of my good friends last month from Jammu and a few of my friends from the same group are partying right now in Goa. So I was actually telling them not who you all are assuming and remember if I wanna say anything I have those guts to come up to say it directly," read Asim’s explanation.

Bigg Boss 13 winner and Shehnaaz Gill’s rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla died of a cardiac arrest on September 2, last year at the age of 40. The news left his family, friends and fans shocked and devastated.

Both Shehnaaz and Asim were seen during his last rites. Asim, who had some bitter fights with Sidharth during Bigg Boss 13 called him ‘brother’ and ‘see you in heaven’ in his condolence post for him on Instagram.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz for a long time becme inactive on social media and made only rare public appearances. She however later paid him a tribute with the song ‘Tu Yahin Hai’. Shehnaaz also performed on the song on Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale on Sunday (January 30). Asim’s brother Umar Riaz was also a contestant in the 15th season of the show but was later evicted for indulging in physical violence with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Both Asim and Umar have called the eviction ‘unfair’.