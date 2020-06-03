हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
asim riaz

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana tease fans: 'Something really coming soon'

Himanshi and Asim, who grabbed eyeballs with their romance in the "Bigg Boss" house, took to Instagram and revealed that "something special" is coming soon.

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana tease fans: &#039;Something really coming soon&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: "Bigg Boss 13" fame contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to collaborate once again.

On Wednesday, Himanshi and Asim, who grabbed eyeballs with their romance in the "Bigg Boss" house, took to Instagram and revealed that "something special" is coming soon.

Along with the post, they also shared a picture in which they can be seen looking into each other's eyes.

"Something really coming soon," Asim captioned the image, leaving fans to wonder if they are coming up with a new song.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Something coming really soon with @desimusicfactory @iamhimanshikhurana @asimriaz77.official @gurinderrbawa

A post shared by Asim Riaz  (@asimriaz77.official) on

Reacting to it, a user commented: "Can't wait to see you guys together."

"Are you guys doing another song?" another asked.

A few months ago, Himanshi and Asim featured together in Neha Kakkar's Punjabi song "Kalla Sohna Nai".

asim riazhimanshi khuranaBigg Boss 13
