Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana tease fans: 'Something really coming soon'

Mumbai: "Bigg Boss 13" fame contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to collaborate once again.

On Wednesday, Himanshi and Asim, who grabbed eyeballs with their romance in the "Bigg Boss" house, took to Instagram and revealed that "something special" is coming soon.

Along with the post, they also shared a picture in which they can be seen looking into each other's eyes.

"Something really coming soon," Asim captioned the image, leaving fans to wonder if they are coming up with a new song.

Reacting to it, a user commented: "Can't wait to see you guys together."

"Are you guys doing another song?" another asked.

A few months ago, Himanshi and Asim featured together in Neha Kakkar's Punjabi song "Kalla Sohna Nai".