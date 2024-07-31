Asim Riaz Shares A Cryptic Post On Insult After Being Thrown Out Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 By Rohit Shetty

New Delhi: Ever since Asim Riaz’s video has been going about bragging success he has been slammed. The actor was thrown out of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 by the host Rohit Shetty for his misbehavior. As Asim is being strongly ridiculed for his arrogance he has dropped a cryptic post in his defence and speaks about insult.

In his post, the ex-Bigg Boss 13 fame wrote, "Sometimes trying to prove that you are the best is an insult."Asim in his earlier post mentioned, "If you’ve never hit the block, then you ain’t seen no crisis."

#AsimRiaz with aggression said that he is the reason why #KhatronKeKhiladi14 got Hype , meanwhile #HimanshiKhurana has posted on Instagram that she is ready to reveal her story. Last time Himanshi was forced to keep quite, she had deactivated her Twitter pic.twitter.com/czVD4yU8df pic.twitter.com/CqAiLRh6iO — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) July 30, 2024

As Asim is being slammed Shilpa Shinde who is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 show highlighted another point of view where she spoke about how Asim was instigated and provoked by other contestants.

In an interview with Times Now said," People should be humble. Asim was alone on one side and others ganged up against him, provoked him. I kept urging him not to speak or argue with Rohit Shetty. They knew his nature and yet bullied him and instigated him. Everyone cannot handle success".

.#ShilpaShinde exposing suar jhund she said : Wo log usko bully kiya krte the. Of camera kuch or the uske sath or on camera kuch or the wo Akela ek taraf tha or in sabka gang ek taraf #AsimRiaz !! #AsimSquad #KhatronKeKhiladi14

WE ARE WITH YOU ASIM pic.twitter.com/y09OBEvDwG — _________________ __ (@Khaled_Shaik143) July 30, 2024

Shilpa further revealed Asim being bullied on the show," This was not Bigg Boss and if you have made friends on the show, respect the friendship. This issue shouldn’t have been stretched beyond a certain point. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based show, so there was no need to get verbal. Even those who are not his fans would have noticed that Asim was being targeted and bullied. I kept asking him to stay silent".

Actors like Kushal Tandon, Arjun Taneja, Arti Singh, and more slammed the actors and claimed the success has gone on his head.