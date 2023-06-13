topStoriesenglish2620947
NewsLifestylePeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Gives Savage Reply To Netizen Asking 'What Do You Have That Other Actors Don't', Check It Out

On Monday, he gave a hilarious reply to a fan who asked him what he has and what other actors don't. Pathaan actor conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter to engage with his fans directly. 

Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:44 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Gives Savage Reply To Netizen Asking 'What Do You Have That Other Actors Don't', Check It Out

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan has a great sense of humour and mostly throws witty replies while being questioned. His humour only gets better and better.

On Monday, he gave a hilarious reply to a fan who asked him what he has and what other actors don't. Pathaan actor conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter to engage with his fans directly. During the interaction, one user asked, "What do you have or other actors don't."

Replying to this SRK, he said, "Mere paas DDLJ hai....KKHH hai, Devdas hai Swades hai Chak se India hai...Pathan hai...Om Shanti Om hai....ohh need to stop showing off!! Ha ha"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh made his comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with Siddharth Anand's action thriller film 'Pathaan' which was released in January this year.

The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.
Shah Rukh will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it.

Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite actor Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of 'Dunki' is still awaited.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile