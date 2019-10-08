AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan gives witty replies to fan queries

Mumbai: It was a fun-filled Tuesday morning for fans of Shah Rukh Khan as the superstar conducted an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, and seeing his replies, we must admit that his sense of humour has only become sharper with time.

When a Twitter user asked SRK why doesn't he burn the CD of his film "Ra.One" on the occasion of Dussehra, Shah Rukh's quip was characteristically witty: "Arre kitna jale pe namak chhidkoge!"

Not only this, when another user asked him when he planned to do films with his younger son AbRam, SRK left netizens in splits with his reply: "As soon as I get his (AbRam) dates."

One fan even made King Khan nostalgic and emotional by sharing pictures of the actor's late parents.

"Gift for you bhai, dekhlo please bahut mehnat ki hai... I know perfect nahi hai but you will like it.. love you," the user wrote.

Responding to the tweet, Shah Rukh thanked him and said that he has saved the pictures and "will print them out and keep in my room".

After "Zero", Shah Rukh took a break from signing any new film for a while. It's been almost a year since he was last seen on big screen.

Many fans asked him about his upcoming projects and why he is staying away from the movies.

"Aapne Bollywoood se kinara kyu kar lia?" a user asked him. SRK replied with trademark humour: "Ha ha Main khud hi Bollywood hu".

After answering several questions, SRK shared that it "was good to hear from" everyone.

"Ok all. Need to go now. Gauri's birthday, so will pass on all your wishes to her. Lots of love to you all and was good to hear from you on #AskSRK . Be well. Be happy. And don't forget to pray," he concluded.

