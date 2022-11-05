AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan has a very special thing to say about his 'Dil To Pagal Hai' co-star Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently celebrated his birthday, hosted an AskSrk session on Twitter on Saturday. One thing the fans have often been curious about is his relationship with his peers, be it Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar, so when the fans got a chance to ask Shah Rukh Khan about this, they did so.

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an AskSrk session on the 5th of November. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "We all wake up with questions….today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a #AskSRK for 15 minutes…if you have time to spare please ask." Here is the tweet of the superstar.

We all wake up with questions….today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a #AskSRK for 15 minutes…if you have time to spare please ask. November 5, 2022

Interestingly, one of the fans asked the superstar to say something about another Bollywood superstar and his friend Akshay Kumar, to which he replied, "He is a wonderful friend for years now and hard working to the core." Here is the tweet of the superstar:

He is a wonderful friend for years now…and hard working to the core. https://t.co/aoR1DBXLuC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Meanwhile on the work front, the actor who was last seen in the Anand L Rai directorial 'Zero' which also starred actors Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles, will be next seen in the film 'Pathaan'. The film, which has been directed by ace filmmaker Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film, which has been produced by Yash Raj Films, is all set to hit theatres on the 25th of January, 2023.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Atlee's action drama 'Jawaan' and director Rajkumar Hirani's social drama 'Dunki', which also stars actress Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role.