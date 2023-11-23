trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2691628
AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan OPENS UP About His Electrifying Energy At 58 - Read Here

New Delhi: Fans cannot keep calm about Shah Rukh Khan's next film 'Dunki'. In his recent AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan got witty with his candid humour. Superstar SRK explained the reason behind his electrifying energy at 58. A fan asked, "#ASKSrk @iamsrk just saw Lutt Putt loving every bit of it from where u get child like electrifying energy at 58?" To this SRK replied, "I have a little baby at home. So I try and keep his innocence and energy in songs. #Dunki" 

Recently, the makers dropped Dunki Drop 1 and its posters. No wonder it took the audience into the heartwarming world of Rajkumar Hirani. Without much delay, the makers dropped the first song 'Dunki Drop 2' 'Lutt Putt Gaya'. While this began the musical journey of the film, its craze was witnessed in the #AskSrk session where the fans were seen asking different questions about the 'Dunki Drop 2' 'Lutt Putt Gaya' while SRK dropped his witty and impressive replies. 

Another fan asked, "#AskSRK Sir Any romantic song in dunki by arijit plz tel your biggest fan 1st song se to hum sach much lutt putt gaye." To this SRK replied, "Aayega aayega abhi Lutt Putt raho baad mein romance bhi aayega. Aise hi thodi @RajkumarHirani aapko rehne dega. Naya saal naya pyaar. #Dunki"

Another fan asked an interesting question, "What have to say about Arijit + Pritam combination & this song??#AskSRK" To this SRK replied, "@ipritamoffical and #Arijit are like big dada and small dada. Always a pleasure what they create for me as an actor and friend."

