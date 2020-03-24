At 77, Amitabh Bachchan is setting fitness goals high with this pic, says ‘keep the gym going’

New Delhi: Is there anything megastar Amitabh Bachchan can’t do? Clearly, the answer is no. At a time when we have almost given upon our workout regimes due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, Amitabh Bachchan, 77, is setting fitness goals high for all of us. Sharing a picture of himself from his gym at home, Big B is motivating everyone to workout at home amid the COVID-19 scare. “Keep the gym going .. build resistance .. fight fight fight,” he captioned the photo, which features him a grey tee and a bandhana.

Check out:

Like several of his fans, Bollywood celebs like Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Mouni Roy also seem to have got inspired by him. “Love and respect sir,” read Sidharth’s comment while Mouni, who co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Brahmastra’, wrote, “The incredible.”

Amitabh Bachchan has been quite actively raising awareness about coronavirus on social media. Along with other Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Ranveer Singh, he also featured in a special video that appeals people to be safe during these trying times. In the video, the stars talk about the coronavirus pandemic and necessary steps on how to protect yourself from the disease.