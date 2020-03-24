हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

At 77, Amitabh Bachchan is setting fitness goals high with this pic, says ‘keep the gym going’

Sharing a picture of himself from his gym at home, Amitabh Bachchan is motivating everyone to workout at home amid the COVID-19 scare. 

At 77, Amitabh Bachchan is setting fitness goals high with this pic, says ‘keep the gym going’
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan

New Delhi: Is there anything megastar Amitabh Bachchan can’t do? Clearly, the answer is no. At a time when we have almost given upon our workout regimes due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, Amitabh Bachchan, 77, is setting fitness goals high for all of us. Sharing a picture of himself from his gym at home, Big B is motivating everyone to workout at home amid the COVID-19 scare. “Keep the gym going .. build resistance .. fight fight fight,” he captioned the photo, which features him a grey tee and a bandhana.

Check out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Keep the gym going .. build resistance .. fight fight fight !!! 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Like several of his fans, Bollywood celebs like Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Mouni Roy also seem to have got inspired by him. “Love and respect sir,” read Sidharth’s comment while Mouni, who co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Brahmastra’, wrote, “The incredible.”

Amitabh Bachchan has been quite actively raising awareness about coronavirus on social media. Along with other Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Ranveer Singh, he also featured in a special video that appeals people to be safe during these trying times. In the video, the stars talk about the coronavirus pandemic and necessary steps on how to protect yourself from the disease.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanCoronavirusCoronavirus scare
Next
Story

‘Friends that nap together, stay forever’ and this pic of Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma and Amrita is proof

Must Watch

PT6M16S

First Patient of Corona in India, Rohit Dutta fights back