Uorfi Javed Chills With Ananya Panday, Orry Chips In For Sexy Photo-Op With Bollywood Beauties - Unseen Pics

New Delhi: Model Tania Shroff hosted a star-studded party and A-listed star kids were seen in attendance. Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, social media sensation Orry, Aryan Khan, Nirvaan Khan among several others were spotted. But what attention was glam queen and DIY star Uorfi Javed's presence. Several photos from the bash recently went viral.

The Bigg Boss OTT fame posed with Ananya Panday and the picture broke internet. Besides Uorfi chilling with B-Town fellas, Orry, the OG poser left no chance to strike a click with Bollywood beauties. Take a look at some of the viral inside party photos:

While Uorfi wore a sexy light salmon colour corset top, Ananya was seen flaunting her hour-glass figure a skin colour bodycon. Similarly, Suhana too rocked the party night in a black bodycon dress. Another Bollywood bebe who stole the limelight was Bhumi Pednekar who came along with her equally stylish sister Samiksha.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Arhaan Khan, and Vedang Raina were also seen at Tania Shroff's house party.

Meanwhile, sometime back Uorfi Javed posted pictures of her swollen face. The actress wrote, "I've been getting so many remarks with my face that I've gone overboard with my fillers! I have major major allergies , my face is swollen most of the time. I wake up like this every second day, and my face is always swollen. I'm always in extreme discomfort. Fillers nahi hai guys, allergies hai."

She shared how she is undergoing immunotherapy for the allergies. "Immunotherapy chalu hai but if you next see me with swollen face. Just know I'm going through one of those bad allergy days , I've not gotten anything done except of course my usual fillers and Botox which I've been getting since I was 18. If you see my face swollen don't advise me not to get more fillers just sympathise and move on, " she added.