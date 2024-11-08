Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Expecting Their First Child: Alia, Arjun, Sonakshi, And More Send Congratulations

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, one of Bollywood's most admired couples, are set to welcome their first child in 2025. Athiya, a celebrated actress, and Rahul, a cricketing star, tied the knot on January 23, 2023, after a few years of dating. Over a year into their joyful marriage, the couple shared their exciting news on Instagram, thrilling fans and friends alike.

The soon-to-be parents posted a touching graphic with the message, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon—Athiya and Rahul," complete with baby footprint emojis, sparkling stars, and an evil eye symbol. They captioned the post simply with a white heart emoji. The announcement was met with a wave of love from fans and friends in the industry.

Here’s a glimpse of their heartwarming post:

Bollywood celebrities quickly showered the couple with congratulatory messages. Arjun Kapoor playfully commented, “Dumpling coming thru,” while Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “OMG!” Alia Bhatt sent her love with a string of heart emojis, and Shibani Akhtar added, "Congratulations my darling, so happy for you both."

For those who may not know, Athiya is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. Suniel has often shared his admiration for KL Rahul, expressing joy at his daughter’s choice of partner.

Recently, Athiya celebrated her 32nd birthday on November 5, 2024. Rahul marked the occasion with a heartfelt post on his X account, sharing unseen, love-filled photos of the couple. He affectionately wrote, "My craziee birthday baby," complete with loving emojis to celebrate his wife.

Talking about her work front, Athiya Shetty debuted in Bollywood with the 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. She was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.