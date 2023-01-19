topStoriesenglish
ATHIYA SHETTY KL RAHUL WEDDING

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wedding update: Bride-to-be's salon sessions begin, check who is designing their wedding outfits!

KL RAHUL-ATHIYA SHETTY WEDDING DATE, VENUE, GUEST LIST: Amid speculation over the wedding making rounds on social media, the Shettys and KL Rahul have maintained a stoic silence

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 10:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Suniel Shetty's darling daughter and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The Shettys are tight-lipped about the impending wedding but preparations are in full swing as is evident at the groom-to-be's apartment which is fully decked up. It kind of already gave away the hush-hush arrangements. The buzz is strong that the good-looking couple will tie the knot at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse named Jahaan in Khandala. 

It is going to be a three-day gala affair with celebs also in attendance at the high-profile wedding which is likely to be on January 23, 2023. Ahead of the wedding, bride-to-be Athiya was spotted at a salon, happily smiling at the paps with that 'glow' on her face. 

ATHIYA SHETTY-KL RAHUL WEDDING DRESS

Several reports suggest that the bride will be wearing Amy Patel’s bridal dress while the groom-to-be has chosen to wear clothes by celebrity fashion designer Rahul Vijay, whose collection has been donned by actors including Vicky Kaushal, and Arjun Kapoor previously.

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

KL RAHUL-ATHIYA SHETTY WEDDING GUEST LIST

The wedding festivity will begin on January 21 including Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies. According to the Hindustan Times report, it is going to be a close-knit affair with only fam-jam and Athiya's BFF Akanksha Ranjan as attendees. Brother Ahan and his parents might also be performing at Athiya's wedding ceremony. 

Reportedly, guests will be staying at a five-star property near the venue. Several reports suggest that Anna's close friends including superstar Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli, among others will be attending the wedding.

Athiya Shetty KL Rahul weddingAthiya Shetty weddingkl rahul weddingSuniel ShettyAthiya Shetty KL Rahul marriageAthiya Shetty KL Rahul wedding dateathiya shetty wedding dress

