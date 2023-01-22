Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: First look of mandap out, newlyweds to host grand reception in Mumbai?

NEW DELHI: Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul kickstarted the wedding season in Bollywood on Saturday. The pre-wedding festivities began with a Sangeet night on Saturday. The couple is expected to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on January 23. The big fat wedding ceremony is taking place at Suniel Shetty's lavish Khandala bungalow.

Earlier, videos shared by paparazzi showed a glimpse of the lavish wedding venue, which was decorated with lights and hanging lamps. A few pictures of the wedding venue, decorated in yellow and white shades, has also been leaked on social media. On Sunday (Jan 22), the couple will host the mehendi ceremony. The ceremony will take place inside the house with only limited guest list. Also Read: LIVE Updates | KL Rahul Athiya Shetty Marriage Ceremonies: Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow is all lit up

As per an India Today report, the couple is expected to host a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The reception will be thrown a few weeks after their wedding ceremony.

Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty are all set to tie the knot and ahead of the wedding festivities, KL Rahul's Pali house is all decorated with lights. We can't wait for the celebrations to begin.#klrahul #klrahulfans #athiyashetty #athiyashettyfans #bollywoodwedding pic.twitter.com/pqMT7eqYt2 January 18, 2023

So far, there has been no official confirmation about Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding. Last week, the cricketer's Mumbai residence was seen getting decorated. Staff members were spotted hanging lights all around the cricketer's building. A few of them were also seen overlooking the arrangements. A day later, the actress was clicked by the mediapersons stepped out of a salon. However, she didn't respond to mediapersons' questions on her wedding and smilingly left the venue in her car.

As per several media reports, Athiya and KL Rahul will get married on January 23. Their wedding ceremonies will be a three-day affair, which will take place at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. The first ceremony began with a ladies’ night on January 21. While the wedding ceremony is expected to be a low-key affair with almost no Bollywood celeb in attendance, Athiya’s closest female friends Akanksha Ranjan is expected to be a part of this.

Earlier, it was reported thatAthiya's parents - Suniel and Maya Shetty, brother-actor Ahan Shetty and her friends were expected to perform on her sangeet night.

KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating since 2019 and she was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India. They, however, never spoke about each other publicly. The duo made their relationship official when the cricketer attended the premiere of Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's debut film 'Tadap' in 2021. KL Rahul posed with Athiya for the paps, hinting to their relationship. The cricketer was also seen posing for the family photo with Shettys at the vent.

Athiya, who has been a part of films like 'Hero', 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', recently launched her Youtube channel.