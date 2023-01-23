Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Haldi ceremony today, couple to exchange wedding vows at 4 pm?

NEW DELHI: Superstar Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian Cricket Team vice-captain KL Rahul are all set to get hitched on Monday (Jan 23). As per reports, the Haldi ceremony of the bridegroom will be held on Monday morning followed by the wedding ceremony.

If a report by E-Times is to be believed, Athiya and KL Rahul will take wedding vows at 4 pm today in presence of their family members and close friends. After the wedding rituals, the couple is expected to come out and pose together with the paparazzi at 6:30 pm today. Even though the two celebs and their families have been extremely tight-lipped about their wedding, yesterday actor Suniel Shetty admitted the wedding of her daughter and told camerapersons that he would get the kids along with the entire family for the official pictures.

He said, "Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko." The actor then continued, "Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you." This was the first official confirmation of the wedding from the family.

As per reports, among those who have been invited to attend the wedding nuptials include B-Town biggies like Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, who is believed to be a very close friend of Athiya, is also expected to be a part of her wedding ceremony.

On the Sangeet night, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff and Bollywood photographer Rohan Shrestha were seen arriving at the venue.