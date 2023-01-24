Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Suniel Shetty Calls 'Love And Trust' Right Ingredients Of Marriage

New Delhi: Just a day after the intimate marriage of actor Athiya Shetty and Cricketer KL Rahul, Athiya`s father Suniel Shetty took to Instagram to wish his `bachchas` in a heart-warming manner.

Suniel posted a wedding frame of the newly-wed couple on Tuesday and captioned it, "A hand to hold and a reason to believe because sometimes the right place is a person and the ingredients love and trust ... congratulations and God bless my bachchas."

Reacting to her father`s post Athiya commented, "Love you`` with a heart emoticon. Actor Sameera Reddy wrote, "Wishing the beautiful couple all the happiness in the world. Congratulations."

The couple tied the knot in Suniel Shetty`s Khandala farmhouse on Monday. Talking about the new bride and groom`s outfit, Athiya opted for a neutral-toned lehenga with a heavy polki embellished neckpiece and earrings. She kept her hair tied back in a high bun and opted for a neutral, nude shade palate for her makeup. KL Rahul complimented his bride in an off-white sherwani.

Earlier, on Sunday, Suniel first confirmed about this hush-hush wedding in front of the media. During an interaction with the Paparazzi.

Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and many more celebrities wished the new couple on social media.