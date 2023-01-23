Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's dance video from Sangeet night out, couple shakes legs on 'Mujse Shadi Karogi'

NEW DELHI: Actor Athiya Shetty and Indian Cricket Team vice-captain KL Rahul will tie the knot in a few hours from now on Monday (Jan 23). The three-day wedding ceremony of the couple kicked off on Saturday at Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty-owned lavish farmhouse in Khandala. On Saturady, the couple hosted a cocktail night for their guests followed by a mehendi and sangeet ceremony on Sunday. Several photos and videos from the sangeet ceremony have surfaced on social media and gone viral. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff and Bollywood photographer Rohan Shrestha were spotted arriving for the sangeet ceremony.

A video of the groom-to-be Kl Rahul has surfaced on social media where he along with other guests can be seen burning the dance floor. Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Tadap' was also seen shaking his legs at the ceremony. Check out the video below:

Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse can be seen all lit up and beautifully decorated for the ceremony. Songs like 'Mujhse Shadi Karogi', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track', and 'Besharam Rang', can be heard playing from a distance. As reported by India TV, Athiya's brother Ahan and mother Mana also left everyone stunned with their performances at the sangeet ceremony.

Earlier today, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and showered his blessings on the bridegroom-to-be. He also gave a special shoutout to Suniel Shetty as he tweeted, "Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty's marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. Ajay."

Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion.

Ajay pic.twitter.com/n2po9KfPdo — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 23, 2023

As per E-Times, Athiya and KL Rahul will take wedding vows at 4 pm today in presence of their family members and close friends. After the wedding rituals, the couple is expected to come out and pose together with the paparazzi at 6:30 pm today. Even though the two celebs and their families have been extremely tight-lipped about their wedding, yesterday actor Suniel Shetty admitted the wedding of her daughter and told camerapersons that he would get the kids along with the entire family for the official pictures.

He said, "Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko." The actor then continued, "Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you." This was the first official confirmation of the wedding from the family.

As per reports, among those who have been invited to attend the wedding nuptials include B-Town biggies like Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, who is believed to be a very close friend of Athiya, is also expected to be a part of her wedding ceremony.

On the Sangeet night, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff and Bollywood photographer Rohan Shrestha were seen arriving at the venue.