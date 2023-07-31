trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642498
Athiya Shetty Looks Ethereal As She Walks Ramp For Anamika Khanna At ICW 2023

On July 30, the sixth day of India Couture Week 2023 was marked by Anamika Khanna's presentation of Athiya Shetty as a showstopper. It will continue till August 2.

Last Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 01:50 AM IST

Athiya Shetty Looks Ethereal As She Walks Ramp For Anamika Khanna At ICW 2023 Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Actor Athiya Shetty walked the ramp in a beige floor-length dress for designer Anamika Khanna on the sixth day of the India Couture Week. On the sixth day of the FDCI's India Couture Week 2023 on Sunday, Anamika Khanna revealed Athiya's captivating embroidered costume.

Athiya's ethereal look included a beige floor-length silhouette, featuring 3D applique work, florals, pearls and thread work with a thigh-high slit. She chose a statement necklace to accessorize her look, complementing embroidered attire with a glam makeup look.

The ace designer Anamika Khanna displayed her outfits that had both a sequence and were influenced by art that have both contemporary and vintage elements.

 

Speaking about her designer for the show, Athiya said, "Apart from being a wonderful artist, she’s a great person, and that comes across in her work and designs. Anamika’s genuine and compassionate nature effortlessly manifested in her designs, creating a profound connection between the designer, her work, and the people who wear her creations."

As Anamika thought about the significance of the occasion, Athiya continued, "Anamika had also made her wedding lehenga and she didn't have to care about anything at all."

