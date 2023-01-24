topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
ATHIYA SHETTY

Athiya Shetty's Subtle Pink Chikankari Lehenga Took 10 Thousand Hours to Make, reveals designer Anamika Khanna

KL Rahul Athiya Shetty wedding: Fashion designer Anamika Khanna revealed that Athiya Shetty's bridal lehenga took 10 thousand hours to make.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 11:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Athiya Shetty's Subtle Pink Chikankari Lehenga Took 10 Thousand Hours to Make, reveals designer Anamika Khanna

New Delhi: One of the most-loved celebrity couples in India, cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony at her father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The buzz around the big-fat wedding for going on for quite some time now and as the ceremony ended, Athiya Shetty took to Instagram and dropped pictures of her wedding with KL Rahul in creamy pastel outfits.

“In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” Athiya captioned the pictures. 

In the photos, Athiya Shetty could be seen wearing a subtle pink chikankari lehenga which has been designed by Anamika Khanna. In an interview with Vogue, the ace designer revealed that it took 10 thousand hours to make the outfit. “The outfit is a labour of love. It took approximately 10000 hours to make,” she said. 

See the pics posted by Anamika Khanna

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Anamika Khanna also revealed that Athiya has a fine taste and strong personality and the outfit has been made according to her specifications. “Athiya's got extremely fine, subtle, and beautiful taste. I wanted to develop something special for her that was resonant with the fact that she was going to be the bride, but she was never going to be that bride for whom everything else takes over. She has a very strong personality, and I think she's acutely aware of it,” she said. 

The wedding had close to 70 guests including close family and Athiya and Rahul’s friends from Bollywood and cricketing world. 

Live Tv

Athiya ShettyKL RahulAthiya Shetty KL Rahul weddingAthiya Shetty lehengaAthiya Shetty lehenga costAthiya Shetty lehenga designerAnamika Khanna

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media