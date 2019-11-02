close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty's Bundelkhandi challenge

Actress Athiya Shetty says learning Bundelkhandi for the upcoming comedy-drama "Motichoor Chaknachoor" was a challenging yet fulfilling experience.

Athiya Shetty&#039;s Bundelkhandi challenge

Mumbai: Actress Athiya Shetty says learning Bundelkhandi for the upcoming comedy-drama "Motichoor Chaknachoor" was a challenging yet fulfilling experience.

Set in Bhopal, "Motichoor Chaknachoor" is about a young NRI husband-obsessed bride and a desperate groom Pushpinder (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Athiya will be seen essaying role of Anita, an educated girl who is looking for a green card-holder groom. Pushpinder, the guy eager to get married, is settled in Dubai. He follows his mother's instructions.

The story is about how their life changes when the two get married.

To stay true to the region where the story is set, the makers decided to include dialogues in Bundelkhandi language.

"I had heard this accent and dialect briefly in films. I have to admit that it wasn't easy to get the dialect right initially and use it in regular colloquialism," Athiya said.

"I did workshops and worked on the dialect along with our writer, Meghvrat Singh Gurjar for a few weeks as part of my prep for the character, before starting to shoot. I found it challenging but extremely fulfilling as it helped us create that perfect heartland vibe for our film," she added.

Directed by Debamitra Biswal, the film will release on November 15. It also features Navni Parihar and Abhishek Rawat.

It is produced by Viacom18 Studios, Woodpecker Movies, Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia,
 

Tags:
Athiya ShettySunil Shetty
Next
Story

Rakul Preet: I am terrible at flirting

Must Watch

PT48M21S

Taal Thok Ke: When world will get freedom from Pakistan's terrorism?