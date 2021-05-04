हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Saba Ali Khan

Aunt Saba Ali Khan treats fans with ‘aww-dorable’ pics of ‘Chote Nawab’ Taimur from his 1st b’day!

Taking to Instagram, Saba Ali Khan shared photos of Taimur playing in a toy tent. 

Aunt Saba Ali Khan treats fans with ‘aww-dorable’ pics of ‘Chote Nawab’ Taimur from his 1st b’day!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Taimur Ali Khan, who was a born sensation, never disappoints in hogging the limelight. His single picture has the power to break the internet by storm. His cute little gestures are enough to make someone’s day.

Although, the complete Pataudi family knows how to grab the limelight on social media, but it was Taimur’s aunt who recently grabbed all the attention, courtesy the ‘Chote Nawab.’ Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan has emerged as an avid social media user of late and this time she has treated the fans with some aww-dorable pictures of Taimur from his first birthday. 

Taking to Instagram, she shared photos of little bundle of joy playing in a toy tent. 

Sharing the cute pictures of Tim, she wrote, “My Photography. #Guess who this dumpling is??? Obviously you all will #Clicked on the first birthday.... By yours truly. I loved the first shot. He was peeking out of the toy tent. Gurgling with laughter #.... Kodak moment #tuesdaypost #love #my #babies.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Saba is known for sharing family pictures and specially the unseen pics of their childhood days. 

Meanwhile, Taimur has now been promoted to a big brother status- as Saif Ali Khan and Kareena are now proud parents to two boys. The duo welcomed their second baby boy on February 21, this year. Although, the couple is yet to finalise a suitable name for their little munchkin. 

 

