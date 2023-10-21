New Delhi: With the anticipation for Icon Star Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule" going sky-high among global audiences, the craze for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise is also fresh and massive among not just the fans and the audiences but also among the several celebrities from the various industries and fields. It is to be noted that upon the release of Pushpa: The Rise, the film was widely celebrated by the masses, and a humongous craze among the masses was witnessed. The dance steps, dialogue, and hooksteps of the film spread like wildfire, and it led to a global trend. Since it has been almost one and a half years since the film was released, time and again, its craze has been witnessed, and a recent example of this was witnessed when Australian cricketer David Warner was seen enacting the iconic "Thaggedele" step from Pushpa The Rise.

During the Australia vs. Pakistan match in the World Cup, Australia scored a century against Pakistan. Cricketer David Warner imitated the iconic "Thaggedele" step from the film with the swag and the attitude. This proves that the craze for Pushpa: The Rise is at its peak, and the sensational blockbuster holds an important place in the hearts of the audience.

Mythri Movie Makers shares the video from the match on their social media handle:

A few days ago, David Warner was also seen grooving to the dance step of the Srivali track from Pushpa: The Rise, and the clip of him has taken social media by storm.

The massive craze of Pushpa: The Rise shows how the film is still popular among the audiences and how eagerly they are waiting for the much-awaited sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule to be released globally on August 15, 2024.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.