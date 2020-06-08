हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
JK Rowling

Author JK Rowling faces backlash for anti-transgender remarks, Twitterati say 'appalling'

The outrage is for a series of tweets by JK Rowling seen as “anti-trans”, which began with an  article she tweeted on “people who menstruate”.

Author JK Rowling faces backlash for anti-transgender remarks, Twitterati say &#039;appalling&#039;
Image Courtesy: Facebook/@JKRowling

New Delhi: Harry Potter author JK Rowling is facing severe backlash on social media for remarks on transgender people. The outrage is for a series of tweets by her seen as “anti-trans”, which began with a Devex article she tweeted on “people who menstruate”. Rowling shared it by saying, "I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

She was soon corrected by people who said women are not the only ones who menstruate and that she cannot overlook the trans-woman and also, there are several women who don’t.

Netizens said that it’s “appalling” to see JK Rowling write something like this while another said, “Women are not defined by their periods”.

However, even after the collective criticism, Rowling went on further to explain herself by tweeting, by saying, “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

She went on to say, “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

Rowling’s tweets also sparked outrage among the Harry Potter fan group.

