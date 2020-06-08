Author JK Rowling faces backlash for anti-transgender remarks, Twitterati say 'appalling'

New Delhi: Harry Potter author JK Rowling is facing severe backlash on social media for remarks on transgender people. The outrage is for a series of tweets by her seen as “anti-trans”, which began with a Devex article she tweeted on “people who menstruate”. Rowling shared it by saying, "I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

She was soon corrected by people who said women are not the only ones who menstruate and that she cannot overlook the trans-woman and also, there are several women who don’t.

Netizens said that it’s “appalling” to see JK Rowling write something like this while another said, “Women are not defined by their periods”.

I know you know this because you have been told over and over and over again, but transgender men can menstruate. Non-binary people menstruate. I, a 37-year old woman with a uterus, have not menstruated in a decade. Women are not defined by their periods. — Aleen (@Aleen) June 6, 2020

It’s appalling to watch @jk_rowling say something about female biology that several years ago would have been uncontroversial, a given, an obvious - and is now not only seen as hate-filled but has led to her receiving thousands of abusive, threatening & misogynistic tweets. — Dr. Jessica Taylor (@DrJessTaylor) June 8, 2020

However, even after the collective criticism, Rowling went on further to explain herself by tweeting, by saying, “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

She went on to say, “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Rowling’s tweets also sparked outrage among the Harry Potter fan group.