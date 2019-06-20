Ava DuVernay thanks Hansal Mehta for praising 'When They See Us'

Los Angeles: Indian filmmaker Hansal Mehta's words of praise for Ava DuVernay's "When They See Us" grabbed the attention of the Hollywood director, who has thanked him for letting her know how the mini-series is connecting with the story in places far and near.

"When They See Us" is based on events of the 1989 Central Park jogger case and explores the lives of the families of and the five male suspects who were prosecuted in 1990 on charges related to the rape and assault of a woman in Central Park, New York City, the year before.

After watching it on Netflix, Mehta had recently tweeted: "It has affected me deeply. This true story is disturbing and poignant. Makes you question the criminal justice system and it's blatant disregard for the 'other'."

He also praised DuVernay and thanked her for telling the tale.

DuVernay, overwhelmed by the feedback she has received for the mini-series, replied: "Thank you very much, sir. Thank you for watching in Mumbai. It means a lot to know that people are connecting with this story in places near and far."