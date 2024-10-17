Avinash Tiwary And Neeraj Pandey Reunite For Netflix Original Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

New Delhi: Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and actor Avinash Tiwary reunite for their latest project, a Netflix original titled ''Sikandar Ka Muqaddar,'' with Tiwary starring in the lead role.

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and producer Shital Bhatia’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles, recently started streaming on Prime Video.

Fans can look forward to the next film from their banner Friday Filmworks, as they won’t have to wait long.

Shital Bhatia provided some exciting updates on the film, mentioning that it’s coming along nicely, She said, “It’s coming together beautifully. I actually watched it last night, and I’m really excited for its release. It should be out in the next couple of months, and I hope everyone enjoys it." Netflix has described the film as "a globe-trotting adventure and the heist of the century!"

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar marks Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia’s next collaboration with Avinash Tiwary, following the success of their web series ''Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.''

Shital Bhatia praised Avinash Tiwary, saying, "He’s a fantastic actor. When Neeraj was writing the film, he felt Avinash was perfect for the role. That’s how we cast him, and he’s done an exceptional job."

Bhatia and Pandey started off with the iconic movie A Wednesday and have since gone onto make a number of films and web shows on different topics.

Meanwhile, Avinash Tiwary recently had a successful re-release of his debut film ''Laila Majnu.'' Directed by Sajid Ali, the film starred Triptii Dimri alongside.