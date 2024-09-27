Avneet Kaur Begins Shooting For Her Maiden International Project 'Love In Vietnam', Drops Pics Online

New Delhi: Talented actress Avneet Kaur has embarked on an exciting new journey in her career with her first-ever international project ‘Love in Vietnam’, marking her global debut. Announced at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, this film marks a historic India-Vietnam collaboration, showcasing Avneet's ambition to explore global opportunities and growing influence as an actress in the entertainment industry.

The actress recently shared her arrival in Dalat, Vietnam, for the film's first shooting schedule, expressing her enthusiasm with a post on social media. In her heartfelt caption, she wrote, “Vietnam we’re here! #LoveInVietnam sched 1 begins! I’m so excited to share more!! #blessed #newbeginnings #firstsched.”

The excitement is palpable as Avneet steps into this new chapter, and her fans eagerly await more updates from the set. In the images she shared, Avneet looks stunning, donning a chic black skirt paired with a stylish white top and an oversized black jacket. The actress looks poised to take on this role, further solidifying her presence in the global film arena. Earlier, Avneet became the youngest star to have the poster launch of her global debut project at the Cannes Film Festival- a massive feat.

‘Love in Vietnam’ is based on the bestseller ‘Madonna In A Fur Coat’, promising a compelling narrative that will resonate with audiences. Avneet Kaur stars alongside Shantanu Maheshwari, and her prominence on the film's poster indicates her central role in this groundbreaking project, setting high expectations for her performance which is highly anticipated by fans.