Avneet Kaur Shares Fun Moments And Lessons Learned With Supriya Pathak on 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' Set

New Delhi: 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage,' has taken the platform by storm, generating significant buzz since its release. The film's fresh and entertaining premise has captivated audiences, rekindling their enthusiasm for the rom-com genre. In a recent interview, actress Avneet Kaur discussed her experience working with Supriya Pathak and Annu Kapoor in the film.

Expressing profound admiration for Supriya Pathak's dedication and elegance, Avneet said, 'Supriya ma’am is incredibly dedicated and elegant in her work. I deeply admire her seriousness and hope to have those qualities in my own life.'

Kaur further added, 'I had most of my scenes in the film with Supriya ma'am. What I observed is that she is very serious about her work and takes her craft seriously. She has so much elegance in her craft and is dedicated too. I remember watching her in 'Ramleela,' and since then, I wanted to work with her. I was very inspired to see her work and her character. I am grateful to have worked with her and learned lots of things.'

Avneet Kaur also recalled the lighthearted moments on set, she said, 'We all had so much fun. Everyone – Annu Sir, Supriya ma'am, and Rajpal sir – no one was serious on set; it was a lively atmosphere.'

About Luv Ki Arrange Marriage

The film centers on a young couple, portrayed by Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur, brought together through an arranged marriage arrangement. Despite initial clashes and differences, they surprisingly find themselves developing feelings for each other. However, a hilarious twist unfolds, adding an unexpected turn to their romantic journey.

Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is currently streaming on ZEE5!