Avneet Kaur's Moment With Tom Cruise Breaks Internet, Actress Meets Hollywood Superstar On ‘Mission: Impossible’ Sets - Pics

Actress Avneet Kaur recently had her big moment as she visited the sets of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and guess what? She met none other than the Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Avneet Kaur's Moment With Tom Cruise Breaks Internet, Actress Meets Hollywood Superstar On ‘Mission: Impossible’ Sets - Pics Pic Courtesy: Instagram

She was seen with Tom Cruise on Mission: Impossible sets in London. With this, she becomes the only Indian to have made her presence felt on the sets of this international film. The 23-year-old actor shared a series of posts from her interaction with the action icon on her Instagram handle. However, she didn't specify where she met Cruise, she said it was 'awe inspiring' to witness the magic of filmmaking firsthand.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur (@avneetkaur_13)

She wrote: I’m still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise! Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring. Tom’s dedication to performing real, practical stunts continues to raise the bar. Can’t wait to share more about my experience! Stay tuned for updates closer to the release date, May 23, 2025! #MI8 #MissionImpossible @paramountpicsin

Avneet is also set to make her mark on the international stage with the upcoming film Love in Vietnam, the first-ever India-Vietnam collaboration. As she continues to break new ground, Avneet's influence is set to grow, further establishing her as a true youth icon in the entertainment world.

