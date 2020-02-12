हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Wendell Rodricks

Award-winning fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies in Goa

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mapusa, Gajanan Prabhudesai confirmed the death of Rodricks. "The cause of his death is being ascertained and a police team has rushed to his residence for investigation," he said.

Award-winning fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies in Goa

Panaji: Renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks died at his residence in Colvale village in Goa on Wednesday, a police official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mapusa, Gajanan Prabhudesai confirmed the death of Rodricks. "The cause of his death is being ascertained and a police team has rushed to his residence for investigation," he said.

A Padma Shri awardee, Rodricks was also an author, environmentalist and gay rights activist.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work and skills are irreplaceable and shall always be cherished." "We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones," Rane added in the tweet.

Tags:
Wendell RodricksWendell Rodricks death
Next
Story

Jennifer Aniston credits 'unsafe childhood household' for buoyant personality

Must Watch

PT7M57S

Badhir News: बधिरों के लिए खास न्यूज शो, Feb 12 2020