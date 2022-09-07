NewsLifestylePeople
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Awwdorable! Pushpa's Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna kisses her little fans - Watch video

The actress donned upon an Indo western co-ord set and a printed shrug. Her curled tresses were left loose, makeup kept minimal and dewy, overall accentuating her festive look. 

New Delhi: National crush Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for Amitabh Bachchan starrer, 'Goodbye', and the trailer of which released recently, presenting 'Pushpa' actress in a new light. Rashmika is seen stepping into a new character of a lawyer.

In a viral video from the trailer launch event, some kids were seen eagerly waiting and requesting 'Srivalli' Rashmika Mandanna for a peck on their cheeks. The actress humbly obliged them with kisses and met their parents as she headed towards the venue. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

The actress donned upon an Indo western co-ord set and a printed shrug. Her curled tresses were left loose, makeup kept minimal and dewy, overall accentuating her festive look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

The video has become a viral sensation amongst Rashmika's fans and fanclubs across the country. Number of comments read on, "Srivalli ka free kiss", "Srivalli" etc.

 

