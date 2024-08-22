Ayesha Takia Looks Unrecognizable In Latest Pics, 'SHOCKED' Netizens Ask 'Why You Destroyed Your Face?'

New Delhi: Actress Ayesha Takia is making headlines once more with her latest Instagram post, leaving fans shocked by her transformation. The 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car' actress posted a few photos of herself dressed in a blue and golden saree, accessorized with heavy jewelry. Shortly after she shared the photo, it went viral on social media, receiving a wave of shocking reactions from netizens.

Have A Look At The Post:

This isn’t the first time Ayesha Takia has faced criticism for her looks on social media. Earlier this year, she was trolled for her appearance when pictures and videos of a rare airport outing with her son went viral.

Netizens' Reactions to the Viral Post

Fans were quick to point out that Ayesha looked almost "unrecognisable" in these pictures. A fan wrote, "Why you destroyed your face and natural beauty?" Another fan wrote, "Arre ye kya karke rakhe ho.. (What have you done to your face)?" Another comment read, "Can't find that cute girl anymore .. anyway.. God bless and keep smiling." Another fan wrote, "Looking nice but natural beauty always perfect."