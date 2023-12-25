Ayodhya Ram Mandir 2024: List of Celebs Invited For Grand Inauguration - Check Here

New Delhi: The much-awaited historical moment is here when the grand inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is all set to take place. Many prominent celebrities from bollywood and indian cinema will be attending the grand inauguration of the holy temple in Ayodhya on 22nd January 2024. The names include Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajnikant, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush and Rishabh Shetty. The date is here 22nd January 2024.

According to the sources, the next list of confirmed names of invitees from Bollywood and South film industry includes. "From Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Tiger Shroff, and Ayushmann Khurrana have been invited. Down south, Pan India star Prabhas and Yash have been invited to the historic event."

The historical inauguration of the Ram Temple will take place in the religious town in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on 22 January 2024.

The ceremony scheduled for 22 January will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. It is expected to be attended by hundreds of officials including the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Lord Ram at the grand temple on January 22. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

On the 22nd of January, 2024 one of the three idols being made from two stones brought in from Karnataka and One from Rajasthan will be placed in the sanctorum of the grand temple. The best idol from three stones will be selected in the first week of January for the consecration ceremony.

Meanwhile, BJP has decided to run a campaign for Ram Mandir celebrations starting January 1, in which BJP workers will go door to door in all the villages across the country and encourage ten crore families to participate in Diya Lightning programs for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.