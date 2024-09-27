Advertisement
AYUSHMANN KHURRANA

Ayushmann Khurrana And Pashmina Roshan Drop Energetic Garba Track 'Jachdi'

Sung by Ayushmann Khurrana and featuring Pashmina Roshan, 'Jachdi' is the perfect anthem for this festive season.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 09:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ayushmann Khurrana And Pashmina Roshan Drop Energetic Garba Track 'Jachdi' (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi:  Ayushmann Khurrana and Pashmina Roshan’s electrifying Garba song 'Jachdi' is out today, just in time for the Navratri festivities. Sung by Ayushmann Khurrana and featuring Pashmina Roshan, 'Jachdi' is the perfect anthem for this festive season.

The captivating performances of Pashmina and Ayushmann in the song adds to its appeal, with their chemistry shining through and leaving fans wanting to see them cast together in a film.

Watch The Electrifying Song Below!

Expressing her excitement about the song’s release, Pashmina said “Jachdi was an absolute blast! The energy on set was contagious, and working alongside Ayushmann and the entire team was such a privilege. I got to learn a lot and I’m very grateful for this experience. Navratri has always been close to my heart—it's a time for coming together with family and friends, filled with music, dance, and celebration.

This song captures that joyous spirit perfectly. Growing up, I remember dancing to Garba with my friends, and Jachdi brings back those memories. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this Navratri banger and feel the same excitement!” she further added. 

"Jachdi" is a perfect blend of energetic beats and festive melodies, capturing the true essence of Garba. The vibrant video showcases stunning choreography and colorful visuals, reflecting the joyous spirit of Navratri.

Ayushmann and Pashmina's mesmerizing performance breathes life into the song, making it an inevitable hit on dance floors and a must-have in every Navratri playlist.

The song is available on all major streaming platforms, and the video can be viewed on Ayushmann Khurrana’s official YouTube channel.

 

