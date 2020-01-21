हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates wife Tahira Kashyap's birthday with Katrina Kaif, Twinkle Khanna, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam and other stars

Pictures from the star-studded bash have been shared by Tahira Kashyap on Instagram and she thanked everyone for coming over and celebrating the day with her. 

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates wife Tahira Kashyap&#039;s birthday with Katrina Kaif, Twinkle Khanna, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam and other stars
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday evening invited celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Nusrat Bharucha, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa and several others to make his wife Tahira Kashyap's birthday a special one. Pictures from the star-studded bash have been shared by Tahira on Instagram and she thanked everyone for coming over and celebrating the day with her. 

"Thank you all for making my day so, so, so special!! It's my birthday and I am super excited," she wrote. 

Nushrat, too, shared a glimpse of how Tahira celebrated her birthday. For the special evening, Ayushmann and Tahira were colour-coordinated in black. 

Take a look:

On the work front, Tahira has directed the short film 'Toffee' and the music video 'Kudiye Ni', which featured her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurrana. She is also an author. She is a cancer survivor and has given several interviews and has been part of talk shows on breast cancer. Short film 'Pinni' is her upcoming project.  

Ayushmann and Tahira married in 2008. The couple is parents to children Virajveer and Varushka. The family of four just returned from a vacation. 

Monday was also a special day for Ayushmann as the trailer of his much-awaited film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan' was unveiled. The film releases in February. 

Tags:
Ayushmann KhurranaTahira KashyapKatrina KaifTwinkle Khannatahira kashyap birthday
Next
Story

On Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday, rumoured ladylove Rhea Chakraborty calls him 'crazy diamond' in love-dovey note!

Must Watch

PT15M56S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day, Jan 21, 2020