Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates wife Tahira Kashyap's birthday with Katrina Kaif, Twinkle Khanna, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam and other stars

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday evening invited celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Nusrat Bharucha, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa and several others to make his wife Tahira Kashyap's birthday a special one. Pictures from the star-studded bash have been shared by Tahira on Instagram and she thanked everyone for coming over and celebrating the day with her.

"Thank you all for making my day so, so, so special!! It's my birthday and I am super excited," she wrote.

Nushrat, too, shared a glimpse of how Tahira celebrated her birthday. For the special evening, Ayushmann and Tahira were colour-coordinated in black.

Take a look:

On the work front, Tahira has directed the short film 'Toffee' and the music video 'Kudiye Ni', which featured her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurrana. She is also an author. She is a cancer survivor and has given several interviews and has been part of talk shows on breast cancer. Short film 'Pinni' is her upcoming project.

Ayushmann and Tahira married in 2008. The couple is parents to children Virajveer and Varushka. The family of four just returned from a vacation.

Monday was also a special day for Ayushmann as the trailer of his much-awaited film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan' was unveiled. The film releases in February.