NewsLifestylePeople
AYUSHMANN KHURRANA

Ayushmann Khurrana is 'back-to-bay' after fam-jam vacation in Europe, see PICS

As he is now back in Mumbai, he took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his perfect family picture from his recent vacation with his wife Tahira Kashyap and children Virajveer and Varushka.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 02:14 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Like many other Bollywood celebrities, actor Ayushmann Khurrana also spent the month of July with his family members in Europe.
  • As he is now back in Mumbai, he took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his perfect family picture from his recent vacation with his wife Tahira Kashyap and children Virajveer and Varushka.

Trending Photos

Ayushmann Khurrana is 'back-to-bay' after fam-jam vacation in Europe, see PICS

New Delhi: Like many other Bollywood celebrities, actor Ayushmann Khurrana also spent the month of July with his family members in Europe.

As he is now back in Mumbai, he took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his perfect family picture from his recent vacation with his wife Tahira Kashyap and children Virajveer and Varushka. In the image, the family of four is seen posing for the camera on a deck.

Ayushmann is seen in a white tee and denim, while his wife Tahira looks gorgeous in a tee and short skirt. Their two kids are seated at a table beside them- Varushka in a denim outfit and Virajveer in a tee-denim and sunglasses.

 

"Back in the bay. But mentally still on a vacay. @tahirakashyap," he captioned the post.

Ayushmann`s fam-jam picture has garnered several likes and comments. "Cute smiles and sweet family... Cute little champions...Virajveer and Varushka," a fan commented."Family goals," another one wrote.

On the work front, Ayushmann he was last seen in the film, `Anek` which failed to impress the audience at the box office. However, his `Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi` which portrayed a man falling in love with a transwoman was well-appreciated by fans and critics. `Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui` also starred Vaani Kapoor.

Ayushmann is known to take up offbeat cinematic projects like `Vicky Donor`, `Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan`, `Meri Pyari Bindu`, and `Andhahdhun`.He will next be seen in the movie `An Action Hero` opposite Jaideep Ahlawat. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, `An Action Hero` is slated to release on December 2, this year. He also has `Doctor G` in his kitty. In the film, he will be seen portraying the role of a gynecologist.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the `Doctor G` cast includes Rakul Preet Singh as Dr. Fatima Duggal and Shefali Shah as Dr. Nandini Bhatia in prominent roles.

 

Live TV

Ayushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana wifeAyushmann Khurrana kidsAyushmann Khurrana vacation

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan