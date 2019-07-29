Ayushmann Khurrana is 'funny' and 'a thorough gentleman': Nushrat Bharucha

New Delhi: Actress Nushrat Bharucha says her "Dream Girl" co-star Ayushmann Khurrana is "super funny" and "a thorough gentleman".

"Ayushmann is a very funny guy. When people work with him they get to see that. He's got a really great comic timing. He's just super funny! (He is a) Sweet guy and a thorough gentleman. We had a great filming experience," Nushrat told IANS.

This will be the first time Nushrat and Ayushmann get to share screen space. The upcoming comedy-drama film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

"As I heard the story of 'Dream Girl' and the narration, I had a blast from the first scene to the last, so I told myself that I had to be a part of this film. It is a quirky -- a comedy of errors in a way. It's an all-out Bollywood entertainer. You are going to have a laugh and enjoy the characters," she said.