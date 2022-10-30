Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra wish Ananya Panday on her birthday- SEE PICS

New Delhi: On the occasion of actor Ananya Panday`s birthday, many Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts and poured in warm wishes for the `Liger` actor. Taking to Instagram, actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, " Happy bday A.P. Not the best pic as it`s a screen grab of our Dreamgirl 2 announcement video. Should click more pics."

Bollywood diva, Malaika Arora shared a picture which she captioned, " Chlo got the date right. Happy birthday my pretty sunshine gurl @ananyapanday P.S We need some pics together."

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "You looked PHAT. Happy birthday you star lots of love."

Actor Parineeti Chopra shared a picture with the `Khaali Peeli` actor and wrote, "Dearest of all dears, one wishes you the heartiest of wishes as one turns older this morning. Do enjoy many a moment of uncontrolled fun and frolic dearest."

Actor Neha Dhupia wrote, " Take 2 Happy Birthday Ananya."

Director and Choreographer Farah Khan Kunder shared a snap with the birthday girl and captioned it, " Happy birthday my darling girl @ananyapanday may u always be healthy wealthy n in love."

Meanwhile, Ananya made her grand Bollywood debut with Karan Johar`s `Student of the Year 2` alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. Post that, she was seen in the films like `Pati Patni aur Woh` along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, director Shakun Batra`s romantic film `Gehraiyaan` opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She was recently seen in a Pan India action film `Liger` opposite south actor Vijay Deverakonda which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in `Kho Gaye Hum Kahan` along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and in a comedy film `Dream Girl 2` alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.