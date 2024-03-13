Ayushmann Khurrana Meets Global Icon Ed Sheeran, Actor Makes HEARTWARMING Gesture - Check Here

New Delhi: Ahead of his concert in Mumbai, British singer Ed Sheeran is having a gala time in India. Prior to his Mumbai performance, the global icon had a hearty rendezvous with Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday.

In a heartwarming turn of events, Ayushmann offered Ed Sheeran a taste of his mother's homemade 'pinni'.

Reflecting on his encounter with the 'Perfect' hitmaker, Ayushmann expressed, "I've long admired Ed Sheeran as an artist. As a fellow musician, I've always desired to engage with him and delve into his creative process. I pleasantly surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is our customary way of welcoming guests into our home. Ed is here in India, our homeland, to entertain us. Since he's our guest, it's essential to express our affection for him and his music. Hence, I hope this gesture will leave a lasting impression!"

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared a snapshot of himself with Ed Sheeran. Earlier in the day, Ed Sheeran paid a visit to a school in Mumbai, where he interacted with students and performed songs for them in the classroom.

In a video shared on Instagram, Sheeran remarked, "Just landed in Mumbai, India. Today, we'll be visiting some schools, playing a few tunes. I've also heard that the kids have something special prepared for me."

He is gearing up for his Mumbai performance, marking the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on March 16, as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Singer Prateek Kuhad is set to perform before the main act.