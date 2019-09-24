close

Ayushmann Khurrana pick his 'finest' Lata Mangeshkar song; here's what she has to say

From her incredible repertoire of songs I think 'Saawan ke jhoole pade' is one of her finest," opined Ayushmann.

Ayushmann Khurrana pick his &#039;finest&#039; Lata Mangeshkar song; here&#039;s what she has to say

Mumbai: Bollywood actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana recently posted an Instagram message on the evergreen Lata Mangeshkar hit, "Saawan ke jhoole pade" from the 1979 Amitabh Bachchan- starrer "Jurmana".

Picking the RD Burman as a personal favourite, Ayushmaan posted the original soundtrack album-cover of "Jurmana" and a heart icon with the lilting number.

"From her incredible repertoire of songs I think 'Saawan ke jhoole pade' is one of her finest," opined Ayushmann.

Incidentally, Mangeshkar has no recollection of this exquisite number but she is appreciative of Ayushmann's praise.

Opening up on Ayushmann, Mangeshkar told us on Monday: "I know he is a very good actor and an equally good singer, so his appreciation comes from a genuine understanding of music. I wish him well. He must pursue singing as ardently as acting. It will enhance his performances," said the playback legend.

When the Nightingale of India showers praise on you, it is indeed a rare honour, which must thrill Ayushmann no end.

 

